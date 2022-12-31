MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

