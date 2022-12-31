MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 956 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1,274.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

