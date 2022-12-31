MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

