MV Capital Management Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

