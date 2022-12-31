MV Capital Management Inc. Has $78,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $78.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

