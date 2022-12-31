MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.