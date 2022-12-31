MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $319.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.69.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

