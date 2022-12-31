MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,365 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 95,486 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 121,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98.

