MVL (MVL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $941,488.90

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, MVL has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and $941,488.90 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

