My DeFi Pet Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $834,191.55 and approximately $690,521.08 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

