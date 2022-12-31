Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CFO Sells $303,000.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

