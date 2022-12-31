Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 97.6% in December

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 14,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

