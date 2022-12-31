Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.77.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

About Naturgy Energy Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

