Neblio Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00007883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,728,278 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

