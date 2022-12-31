Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 51.5% in December

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 316,300 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NEPT stock remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. 862,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,857. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

