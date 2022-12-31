Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0023

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Nervos Network has a market cap of $77.71 million and approximately $977,424.20 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,598.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00424510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00883498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00590921 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00250894 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

