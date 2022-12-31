Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $77.11 million and $919,462.40 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00422246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00889633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00586916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00250009 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

