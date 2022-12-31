Nervos Network One Day Volume Hits $819,358.84 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $77.04 million and $819,358.84 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,534.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00419971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00887927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00094861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00584311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00248146 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.