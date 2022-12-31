Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $614.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

