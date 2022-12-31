Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter.

NML traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 129,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,978. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

