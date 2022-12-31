Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,289. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

