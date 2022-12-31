Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,289. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
About Newcore Gold
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.