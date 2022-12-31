Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 123.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.