Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.
Newtek Business Services stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 123.35%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
