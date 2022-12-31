Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFRTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

