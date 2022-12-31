NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.02

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $585,250.14 and $21.02 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227886 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01587618 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.