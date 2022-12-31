NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.01. 4,355,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.