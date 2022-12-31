NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

