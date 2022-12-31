Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in December

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. 112,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

