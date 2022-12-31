NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NiSource were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.42 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

