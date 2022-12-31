Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

