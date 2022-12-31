Northland Securities Cuts PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Price Target to $1.00

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.