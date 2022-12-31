Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,921,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

HYBB opened at $44.40 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

