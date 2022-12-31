Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.