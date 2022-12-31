Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

