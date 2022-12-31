Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

