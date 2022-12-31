Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 6.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $45,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $84.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

