Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the period. Novanta makes up 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Novanta worth $162,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,994,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. 73,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $177.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,497 shares of company stock worth $5,616,330 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

