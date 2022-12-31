NSUR COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,284.38 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $31,284.38 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

