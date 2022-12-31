Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 2,285,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,732. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.