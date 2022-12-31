Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $11.16 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

