Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

