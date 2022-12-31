Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

