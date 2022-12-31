NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. NWS has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.