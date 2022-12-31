Oasis Network Price Down 1.3% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $195.05 million and $10.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.75 or 0.07222215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03430813 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,386,197.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

