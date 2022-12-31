OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

OFS Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

OFS stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 38.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

