OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
OFS Capital Trading Up 2.1 %
OFS stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of OFS Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 38.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.