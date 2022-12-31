Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.44.

OKTA opened at $68.33 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $227.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

