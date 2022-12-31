OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $1.03

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $144.84 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00066165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.