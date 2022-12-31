OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 8% Lower This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $135,916.62 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00461502 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.02938154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.38 or 0.29531413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”



