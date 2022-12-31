Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 0.6 %

ONCY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 272,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

