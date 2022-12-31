ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

