onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.
ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
onsemi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.